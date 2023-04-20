THURSDAY

Art on the Mesa — Celebrating the art of Susan Tormoen, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Shadow on Intent — With Brand of Sacrifice, Body Snatcher, Boundaries, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Piano Show — 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Pete Bernhard, Clyde McGee — With Doom Scroll, Crow Cavalier, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Junior Recital: Michael Miller and Laura Stephens, Piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

The Shivers Concert Series: Spring Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $40; entcenterforthearts.org.

Tron the Band — With Off Ramp, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Last Patrol — 7-10:15 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Pop Punk Nite: The Best Buds Tour by Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Look'ee Here — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Colorado College Opera Scenes — 7 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2vaaut8y.

Trixx — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Monty Franklin — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

An Earth Day Concert: The Gift of Life — 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $15; go.fumc-cs.org/earthday.

"Don Quixote" — Colorado Ballet Society, 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25-$49; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Dance Wonderland's Showcase — 6-11 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $45 and up; communityculturalcollective.org.

C-Kan, Mc Davo, Dharius — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26.25-$35; blacksheeprocks.com.

Magazine Beach — With Broth, Tiny Tomboy, Krew, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

My Blue Sky - Allman Brothers Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Senior Recital: Oscar Mata, Saxophone — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Dizgo — With Barely Garcia, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Henrique De Almeida and the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Earth Day Silent Disco — To benefit UpaDowna, 9 p.m., OCC Brewing, 2316 W. Colorado Ave., $20; tinyurl.com/2p8wppb5.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Beethoven and Mahler — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Steven Brooks Trio — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Matthew Fowler, Sturtz — 1 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

CC Faculty Recital — With Jeri Jorgensen, violin, and Cullan Bryant, piano, 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2sz4zuu9.

Texas Hippie Coalition — With Gravel, Mad Dog and the Smokin Js, Xfactor1, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Steaksauce Mustache — With Koningsor, The Motion Mosaic, Sonic Vomit, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Terrapin Flyer — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Student Voice Recital — With Caeleigh O’Connor, soprano, 5 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2s472vfa.

Until I Wake — With Dark Divine, Catch Your Breath, Ovira, 5:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Memorydrip — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Copper Street Brass — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.

Senior Recital — With Steven Vertucci, voice, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

TUESDAY

Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Frog — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 27

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Brian Grace — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Reverend Horton Heat — With The Delta Bombers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Franks and Deans — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Heavy Guys — With The Hardly Nevers, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Sunny War — With Nina de Freitas, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

APRIL 27-MAY 21

"King Hedley II" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 28

Jonathan Foster — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Face Vocal Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.

Black Flag — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

Gilda House — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos - Funky Town — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

CIVA Springs Soiree — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Slocan Ramblers — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

WireWood Station — 7-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

The Samples — With Mateo Y Las Manos Pesadas, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

APRIL 28-29

Rob Ward — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

APRIL 28-30

Monster Jam — 7 p.m. April 28-29, 1 p.m. April 29-30, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$75; worldarena.com.

APRIL 28-MAY 7

"Circle Mirror Transformation" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

"The Kitchen Witches" — The Butte Theater, 129 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

APRIL 28-29

Spring Dance Showcase — 7-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak State College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 719-502-3124.

Hypnotist Don Barnhart — 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 28, 7 p.m. April 29, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.

APRIL 29

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

10 vs. 10 Youth Breaking Battle — Break dance competition, 1-8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10; communityculturalcollective.org.

King Iso — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Martini Shot — With Elektrohornz, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Nothing but Nineties — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Kazi — With Offdasnow, Chris the God, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

R-Rated Naughty Hypnosis Show — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.

APRIL 29-30

"The Ring Without Words" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 29, 2:30 p.m. April 30, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

APRIL 30

Broadway Brunch — Featuring "Chicago" performed by local performers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ute Pass Chamber Players Spring Concert — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 for students with valid school ID;719-290-0119.

World of Windcraft — Video game-themed concerts with Woodland Park Symphony, 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted. Youngsters, ages 14 and younger, are invited to participate in a video game/hero costume contest and parade. Come early to register your costume; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

WireWood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat's programs and missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

MAY 1

Chayanne Rodriquez, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MAY 2

"Disney: Aladdin Jr." — Presented by District 20 Home School Academy, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $6; entcenterforthearts.org.

Walker Essinger, piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Origami Angel — With Pinkshift, Sweet Pill, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 3

Little Miss Nasty — With Raven Black, Gina and the Eastern Block, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Tribe — With John Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Creative Music Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MAY 3-7

Music and Blossom Festival — Featuring national high school, middle school and junior high school band competitions, parade and more, Cañon City; ccblossomfestival.com.

MAY 3-31

"Through Our Eyes" — Art from the front lines of the foster care system, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; kidscrossing.com.

MAY 4

Red Dirt Revival - Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Strides, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

May the Fierce Be with You Drag Show: A Celebration of Unity — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Knuckle Puck & Real Friends — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Eric Olson: Hiatus" — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Project Space, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Women's Theatre Festival — The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

"Where We Belong" — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. production, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $21 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH TUESDAY

"Sacred Art" Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 28

Kristy Kensinger - "Held by the Sun" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Sarah Wright - "Pathways, Energies and Rhythms" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"Waters" — Works by Clay Enoch, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH APRIL 29

Art Aloud 2023 — To celebrate National Poetry Month, go online for events and schedule: tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.

"Skyscapes" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Landscape" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH APRIL 30

"True Colors" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MAY 1

"Masculine Places" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MAY 13

Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM