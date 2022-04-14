THURSDAY
Songwriter’s Showcase — With Lewis Mock, Cindy Greene, Hassel Bryant, John Hooton, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Casey Donahew — Black Rose Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Despair Jordan — With Cheap Perfume, The Sum Beaches, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
“The Butterfly Effect” — Arts and music collide with math and science, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3scj86nb.
THURSDAY-APRIL 24
”The Seagull” — 7:30-9 p.m. Thursdays- Sundays, 2-3 p.m. Sundays, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Cash donations and nonperishable food items and toiletries accepted to benefit PPCC Student Food Pantry; tinyurl.com/4mstu3jt.
FRIDAY
Scotty Austin — With Pretty Vague, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $13 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Atilla — With He is Legend, Islander & Crown Magnetar, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Chris Cagle — Narrow Gauge will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Salt of Sanguine — With Telekhines, Stereo Ontaria, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Sounds of Finland — Presented by Epic, 7 p.m., Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $39; epicmustsee.org.
Jordan Walker Ross — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Nordista Freeze, Killer Whale and Summer Like the Season — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Greg Warren — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
”Raiders of the Lost Ark” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$88; pikespeakcenter.com.
Josh Blue — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-MAY 14
”Elevate” UCCS Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/2p8fx4ce.
SATURDAY
Jerrod Niemann — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$68; bootbarnhall.com.
Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Arise Roots — With Kyle Smith & JJ Sharpe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
All That Glitters — A night of classic burlesque with Cherry Glitterbomb, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mr. Sun — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
Kent Washington III — With Jmat, Lpeez, Jay Stvsh, 9 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Sara Groh Quartet — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Dave Chappelle — 7 and 10 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices; pikespeakcenter.com.
Cunninlynguists & Sadistik — With Kyle Smith, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Faculty Artists Concert — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/ywe95sv7.
Sleep — With Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney, 4 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Alan Parsons Live Project — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
Jeff Crosby — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
10 Years — With Black Map, VRSTY, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
APRIL 21
Sponge — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudios live.com.
Rock Bottom String Band — With Joe Johnson, Wendy Byrd, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
APRIL 21-MAY 15
”The Legend of Georgia McBride” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”The Bluest Eye” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44; entcenter forthearts.org.
APRIL 21-MARCH 1
All-Colorado Women’s Theatre Festival — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
APRIL 22
Rehab — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudios live.com.
Jurgen: A Staged Reading — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $5; funkylittletheater.org.
The Reunion Beatles — Get Back — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Joshua Ray Walker — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
A Night of Comedy — With Back of the Class, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
George Whitesell — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
APRIL 22-23
”Seussical, Jr.” — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6-7:30 p.m. April 22-23, 2-3:30 p.m. April 23, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; actcolorado.net.
Trixx — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
D’Lai — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$70; 3escomedy.com.
APRIL 23
Bands in the Barn — With Mosquito Pass and Ashtonz to benefit Wounded Heroes USA, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $22; tinyurl.com/juh4ndde.
Weathers — With Moontower, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Long Run — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $23-$28; stargazerstheatre.com.
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Twisted Insane — With Ninan9 Milli, Jo Mack, Esso Vybez, Black Jack De’ Fye Boy, The Sarge x Vann Demand, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35-$45; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Melange Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers That Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
APRIL 23-24
Mendelssohn’s “Italian” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 23, 2:30 p.m. April 24, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.THROUGH SATURDAY
”Project Space” — Works by Caitlin Goebel, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 24
“Life Sucks” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springs ensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH APRIL 28
”Reclamation” — Works by Kevin Persaud, Garfield Art Gallery, 332 E. Willamette Ave.; 719-227-8836, facebook.com/garfieldartgallery.
THROUGH APRIL 29
John Francis: “Boxcar Conversations” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
JCarol Mordecai Myers: “Seeing Double” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Clay” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
”Fruitless: Unconventional Still Life” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Sally Huang Nissen — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartists.com.
”Colorado Calls” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH MAY 2
”We are Here, You are Here” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH MAY 7
”Black Sound Series — Cy X, Water Me, 2022” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM