APRIL 2
Big Springs Soiree — Easter egg hunts, egg decorating, photos with Easter Bunny, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, baseball fields 7-9; pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
APRIL 9
Sustainability Series: Egg Dyeing with Nature Dyes —10 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $8-$10. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
APRIL 15
Nighttime Eggstravaganza — Glow in the dark egg hunt for ages 8 and older, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
APRIL 16
Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt — For ages 2 and older, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $5-$6. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Chocolate Bunny Walk & Egg Hunt — For ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5-$6. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
