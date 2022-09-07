CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• American Regional: California, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Friday.
• Dreaming of Japan, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Sept. 14.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kouign Amann, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Stuff in a Jar — Quick Pickling Basics, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Fall Cocktail Party: The Grazing Table, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Let’s Get Smokin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• Rollin’s Sushi, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, call for prices.
• The Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• A Vegan Fall Harvest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14, $89.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Hawaiian Luau & Polynesian Dance Party — 4-6:15 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Reservations: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
SATURDAY
Seltzerland Hard Seltzer Festival — Taste more than 100 hard seltzers, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Overland Golf Course, 1801 S. Huron St., Denver, $35-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2s3432r9.
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, with live music, open bar, amateur BBQ competition, kids’ area and more, 1-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road, $30-$40, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.
SATURDAY AND SEPT. 17
Sprout City Farms’ Farm to Table Dinners — 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Mountair Park, 5600 W. 13th Ave., Lakewood; 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17, Jack’s Solar Garden, 8102 N. 95th St., Longmont, $100. Tickets: sproutcityfarms.org/night-on-the-farms.
SEPT. 14
Food Fight for Scleroderma — With chefs and bartenders from the Denver Area, 5:30-9 p.m., The Pavilion at Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $85-$110. Tickets: foodfightdenver.com.
Email information to listings@gazette.com.