CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Ramen, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Wake Up and Bake, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Pasta Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Dreaming of Japan, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Modern Mexican, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Charlottes, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Sept. 13.

• French Caribbean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Palmer Lake Wine Festival — Enjoy wine tastings from 25 Colorado wineries, live music, food and vendors, 1-5 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Palmer Lake Recreation Area, Palmer Lake, $45-$55. Tickets: tinyurl.com/23rtvcnv.

Park Hill Beer Fest — A '90s-themed throwback party with unlimited sampling, food trucks, '90s costume contest and dance party, 3-7 p.m., East 23rd Avenue and Oneida Street, Denver, $40 and up, $5 for designated driver, ages 21 and older. Tickets: beerfestco.com/parkhillbeerfest2023.

MONDAY-SEPT. 17

Colorado Wine Week — Colorado wine-focused events statewide including wine education workshops, dinners, tours and more. Go online for schedule: tinyurl.com/2c29rhhw.

SEPT. 13

Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30-8:30 a.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4h6kjtcs.

SEPT. 15-23

Denver Beer Week — With more than 100 beer-related events including rare beer tappings, meet the brewer events and more, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: denver.org/denver-beer-week.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].