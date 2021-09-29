What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Caramel Apple Charcuterie Board, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Willy Wonka Desserts, 1-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Sushi Making, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Seafood Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday
• Bacon online class, 5-6 p.m. Friday.
• Beef Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or Oct. 6.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 8.
• Interactive Dinner 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Stuff it — Squash, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• World Vegetarian Day, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• All About Veggie Burgers, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Mediterranean Small Plates and Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Oktoberfest 2021, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Korean Cuisine: Bibimbap, BBQ and Bulgogi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7, $85.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill’s Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $25 in advance, $30 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
THURSDAY
Wines of Greece Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
FRIDAY
COS SausageFest 2021 — Live music, food trucks, beer and more, 3-8 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, $10-$20. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/ 5prxnaju.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
