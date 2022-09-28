CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Everyday Breads, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5.
Emm Co. — Registration: emmcoevents.com/events.
• Brunch — Cook & Chat, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 8, The Arc Pikes Peak Region, 12 N. Meade Ave., $55-$65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Savory Pies, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• French Caribbean, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Dave’s Chili Parlor, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Chicken Soups from Around the World, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Italian Road Trip: Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Couples Class: Tastes of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• A Barcelona Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Tacos, Tostadas and Mezcal, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Going Crackers for Cozy Fall Soups, 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Knife Skills, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, $89.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Mustard-Themed Dinner Party — 6 p.m., Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St., $75. Reservations: colmustardsandwich.com/events.
OCT. 5-9
MobCraft Dee Tacko Beer Week Bash — Five days of parties with different craft beer themes, MobCraft Dee Tacko, 2403 Champa St., Denver; bit.ly/beerweekbash.
OCT. 6-8
Great American Beer Festival — Celebrating 40 years of craft beer, Denver. Tickets: greatamericanbeer festival.com.
OCT. 8
COS SausageFest — Noon-6 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yck7uehk.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
