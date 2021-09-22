CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday- Saturday.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• Soups 1, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 30.
• Seafood Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Pot Pie, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Apple Strudel, 1-4 p.m. Friday, $65.
• African Curry No. 9 — Kenya online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Coffee Cake, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29, $50.
• Stuff it — Squash, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Under the Rialto Bridge, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: A Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Breads and Brews, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 29, $80.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 30, $85.
EVENTS
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Chile & Frijoles Festival — Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.
SATURDAY
Where the Wild Things are Dinner — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m., Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St., $150. Reservations required: earlyconnections.org/wildthings.
SEPT. 29
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill’s Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $25 in advance, $30 at door. Reservations: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
SEPT. 30
Wines of Greece Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
