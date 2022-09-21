CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Fall Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Oodles of Noodles, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday or Monday.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday or Sept. 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Moroccan, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Vintage Vibes — Honey History, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28, $65.
EVENTS
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Harvest Fest — Wine dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Café, Cañon City, $150. Tickets: 877-422-9463, info@abbeywinery.com; Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City; abbeywinery.com.
Chile & Frijoles Festival — Vendors with chile merchandise and other Pueblo items available, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.
SATURDAY
Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival — To benefit First Tee — Southern Colorado, 2-5 p.m., Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road, go online for prices. Tickets: firstteesoco.org/tees-tacos-tequila.
Steers and Beers Whiskey & Beer Festival — 3-7 p.m., Ivywild, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$50. Tickets: steersandbeersbrewfest.com.
Harvest Celebration — To benefit Food to Power with food and drinks from local farms, restaurants, breweries and wineries, 5-8 p.m., Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/9df3h7hh.
Brewfest — Unlimited craft beer tastings from more than 20 breweries, Manitou Springs; manitousprings heritagecenter.org/heritagebrewfest.
SUNDAY AND OCT. 20
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., TAPAteria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: tapateria.com.
