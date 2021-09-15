food

CLASSES

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Sauces 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Fall Side Dishes, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.

• Quiches, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 22.

• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23-25.

• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Fall Cobblers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.

• Oktoberfest Pretzels, 1-5 p.m. Friday, $100.

• Tostada Tuesday online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Live, Love, Local — First Day of Fall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22, $60.

• Pot Pie, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23, $60.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23, $85.

Vegetarian Indian Online Cooking Class — 5-7 p.m. Friday, $45. Registration required: 304-6111.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $85. Reservations required: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.

SATURDAY

Bines and Brews — With beer, gin, mead, moonshine and jazz music, 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $10-$25. Tickets required: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.html.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Mountain Wine Fest — Food, wine pairings and more, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.

SUNDAY

Bloody Mary Festival — Noon-3:30 p.m., EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver, $49.50 and up. Tickets required: thebloodymary fest.com/denver-9-19-2021.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.

THROUGH DEC. 18

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

