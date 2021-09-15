CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sauces 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fall Side Dishes, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Quiches, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 22.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23-25.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Fall Cobblers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Oktoberfest Pretzels, 1-5 p.m. Friday, $100.
• Tostada Tuesday online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Live, Love, Local — First Day of Fall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22, $60.
• Pot Pie, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23, $85.
Vegetarian Indian Online Cooking Class — 5-7 p.m. Friday, $45. Registration required: 304-6111.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $85. Reservations required: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
SATURDAY
Bines and Brews — With beer, gin, mead, moonshine and jazz music, 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $10-$25. Tickets required: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.html.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Mountain Wine Fest — Food, wine pairings and more, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.
SUNDAY
Bloody Mary Festival — Noon-3:30 p.m., EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver, $49.50 and up. Tickets required: thebloodymary fest.com/denver-9-19-2021.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
