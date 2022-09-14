CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Mediterranean, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
Emm Co. — Registration: emmcoevents.com/events.
• Focaccia Art Madness, 6:15-9:30 p.m. Thursday, The Arc Pikes Peak Region, 12 N. Meade Ave., $45-$50.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Quick Desserts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• All About Cheese, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Oktoberfest Beer Tasting, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 pm. Saturday.
• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21 or 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Belly Rules: Eat Well, Live Well, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Marvelous Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• Tailgating Hero, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.
• Spanish Tapas of San Sebastian, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Lifestyle Cooking: Anti-Inflammatory Foods for 2022, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21, $89.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Bines and Brews Beer and Libations Festival — 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument, $10-$25. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.
Aperitivos in the Garden — To kick off the MAT 2022-23 season and celebrate 20 years with cocktails and small-plate goodies, live music, cheesecake walk and more, 6:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ 36xmjabr.
ThirstyFest — To benefit Water for People, with craft beverage festival with live music, food trucks, lawn games and more, 3-9 p.m., The Field at Stanley Marketplace, Aurora, $37 and up, $5 for designated drivers and younger than 21. Tickets: thirstyfestdenver.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff — Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com.
