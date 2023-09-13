CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Dim Sum, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20.

•The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Indian, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Breakfast Cookery, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Friday.

• Real Southern Specialties, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Oktoberfest Beer Tasting, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

• Fix & Feast: Fall 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Peruvian Savory Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• The Wide World of Brioche, 9 a.m.-noon or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Monday.

• Oodles of Noodles, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

EVENTS

FRIDAY-SEPT. 23

Denver Beer Week — With more than 100 beer-related events including rare beer tappings, meet the brewer events and more, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: denver.org/denver-beer-week.

SATURDAY

Hop Festival — With beer samples, food tents, acoustic music and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices and tickets: tinyurl.com/4b68y342.

Bines and Brews — Beer & libations festival, 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $25, $10 for designated drive. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.

Best of the West Wing Fest — Vote for the best wings in the west, local brews and spirits, live music and more, 1-6 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Colorado Springs, go online for prices. Tickets: wmmi.org/news-events.

American Legion Post 5 Barbeque Cook-Off — 3-7 p.m., 15 E. Platte Ave., $15 per plate. Public can attend and/or participate in cook-off; 719-632-0960.

SUNDAY

Clam Jam — 2 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $90. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].