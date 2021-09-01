CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., go online or call for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Pizzelles, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Pierogis, noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Tamales, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Advanced French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Pasta Making and Wines, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 11. The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French Asian, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Savory Pies, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Puff Pastry, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Sept. 8.
• Mediterranean, 9:30-12:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 9 or 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
• Pork Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 or 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 11.Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• National Mushroom Month, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Caribbean Bites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16, $170.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Tuscan, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, $180.
EVENTS
SEPT. 10-12
Food and Wine Classic — Some of the world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting, Aspen; classic.foodandwine.com.
SEPT. 11
Spirit Tasting and Comedy Show — With Steven Briggs, 5:30-9 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., $20-$40. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/42ucee42.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
THROUGH NOV. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH NOV. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
