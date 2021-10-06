CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: (719) 247-2971.
• Caramel Apple Galette, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Whoopie Pie, noon-1 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Interactive Dinner 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Southern Comforts, 3-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Vegetables, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Potatoes, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
• French Caribbean, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• All About Veggie Burgers, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Under Pressure — Mediterranean, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14, $55.
Polka Dots and Curry — Online Indian cooking classes. Registration: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Yellow lentils, aloo gobi, raita and jeera rice, 5-7 p.m. Friday, $45.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Korean Cuisine: Bibimbap, BBQ and Bulgogi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Fall Cocktail Party — The Grazing Table, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• A Vegan Fall Harvest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14, $85.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Chili Drive-Thru Fundraiser — To benefit the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, 5-7 p.m., firehouse, 8015 Severy Drive, Cascade; 551-0418.
SUNDAY
Colorado Harvest Dinner — To benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, 5 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $50 and up. Tickets required: facebook.com/farmandartmarket.
TUESDAY
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services, 5-8 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $85. Reservations required: lfsrm.org/event/innkeeper.
OCT. 14
Virtual A Taste of Life — Celebration of food and drink to benefit Project Angel Heart, 7 p.m., $50 and up. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/2temfhss.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.