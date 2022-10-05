CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• French Classics, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Emm Co. — Registration: emmcoevents.com/events.
• Brunch — Cook & Chat, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, The Arc Pikes Peak Region, 12 N. Meade Ave., $55-$65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Quick Lunch — Tartine, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Sip and Savor — Wine Tasting 1, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Monday.
• Veggies & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Seafood Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• “Healthy-ish” Cookies, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Pintxos in the Basque Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Magnificent Milan, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Korean Cuisine: Bulgogi and Barbeque, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center — 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, $77. Registration: jccdenver.org/communities/adults.
• Barbari and Pita Breads, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 20.
EVENTS
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Great American Beer Festival — Celebrating 40 years of craft beer, Denver. Tickets: greatamericanbeer festival.com.
SATURDAY
COS SausageFest — Noon-6 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yck7uehk.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Hootenanny Festival — Celebration of craft beer and live music, Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: breckbrew.com/events/hootenanny.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
