food

Courtesy of demara online

 Courtesy of demara online

CLASSES

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Moroccan, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Grown-Up Halloween, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Copycat, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Fall Side Dishes, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 3.

• Courageous Carnivore 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $60.

• National Bison Day, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $65.

• Functional Knife Skills, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.

• Stuff it — Squash, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3, $60.

• Under Pressure — Fall Squash Soups, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4, $65.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: Exotic Flavors of the Polynesian Islands, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Parent and Child: Spooky Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75 per person.

• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, call for cost.

• A Safari Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $85.

• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, $180.

• Secrets of Gluten-Free Baking, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6, $70.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Spanish Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Supper Club — Chef Dinner Series — 5:30 p.m., Blue at Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., $100. Reservations required: redgravyco.com/product/sunday-supper-club-chef-dinner.

TUESDAY

German Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Edelweiss Restaurant, 34 E. Ramona Ave., $72. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.

MasterChef Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.

NOV. 5

Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $60-$80. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.

THROUGH JAN. 29

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

THROUGH JAN. 30

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments