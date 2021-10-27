CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Moroccan, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Grown-Up Halloween, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Copycat, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Fall Side Dishes, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 3.
• Courageous Carnivore 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Chicken Soup for the Soul, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• National Bison Day, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $65.
• Functional Knife Skills, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Stuff it — Squash, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3, $60.
• Under Pressure — Fall Squash Soups, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Exotic Flavors of the Polynesian Islands, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Parent and Child: Spooky Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75 per person.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, call for cost.
• A Safari Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $85.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, $180.
• Secrets of Gluten-Free Baking, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6, $70.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Spanish Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Supper Club — Chef Dinner Series — 5:30 p.m., Blue at Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., $100. Reservations required: redgravyco.com/product/sunday-supper-club-chef-dinner.
TUESDAY
German Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Edelweiss Restaurant, 34 E. Ramona Ave., $72. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.
MasterChef Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 5
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $60-$80. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
