CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $125.
• All Things Brioche, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• A World of Taste: Mediterranean, 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Instant Pot, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday or Friday.
• Grown-Up Halloween, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Appetizers, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegetables, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 9-11 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, noon-1 p.m. Nov. 3.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 4 or 5.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• High Altitude, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2.
• Mediterranean Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $95.
• Couples Class: Moroccan Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $190.
• Parent and Child: Spooky Halloween Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75 per person.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Perfect Piedmont, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Italian Road Trip: Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, $89.
• Couples Class: Tacos & Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $195.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Spanish Paella Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jack and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.
SUNDAY
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., TAPAteria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: tapateria.com/events-paella-on-the-patio.
NOV. 4
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, 6:30-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/36f3eb5m.
NOV. 5
Grapes of Gratitude Competitive Wine Tasting — To benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Next Us, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $20. Tickets: eventsbykelleynco.com/grapes-of-gratitude.
