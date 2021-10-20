CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 719-247-2971.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• French Asian, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Savory Pies, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Soups 2, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 27.
• Modern Mexican, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 or 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
• Moroccan, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
• Grown-Up Halloween, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• African Curry No. 10 — South Africa, Indigenous online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, $25.
• Chicken Soup for the Soul, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 28, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Macarons and Martinis, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $80.
• Couples Class: Bring the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.
• Couples Class: Simply French Riviera, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Couples Class: Exotic Flavors of the Polynesian Islands, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 29, $180.
• Parent and Child: Spooky Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, $75 per person.
EVENTS
SUNDAY AND OCT. 31
Sunday Supper Club — Chef Dinner Series — 5:30 p.m., Blue at Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., $100. Reservations required: redgravyco.com/product/sunday-supper-club-chef-dinner.
NOV. 2
MasterChef Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 5
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $60-$80. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
