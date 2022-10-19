CLASSES
Classes with author Elayne Prechtel — Registration required for in-person classes: Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org. Virtual classes on PPLDTV’s YouTube channel.
• Caramel Apples, 1 p.m. Monday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, call for cost.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Pasta 101, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Chicken Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Easy Pho Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Soups 2, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 27 or 28 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
• Grown-Up Halloween, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 or 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kouign Amann, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Cort’s Faves Puerto Rico, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• If You Can’t Pumpkin, Squash it, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Breads and Brews, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Middle Eastern Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• Power of the Puff — Eclairs, Cream Puffs & Gougeres, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.
• Hungry for Hungary, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27, $95.
Wine School: Fall and Winter Pairings —6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 2117 Templeton Gap Road, Suite 130, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/484srpsw.
EVENTS
TUESDAY
Food Truck Tuesday — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
OCT. 27
Spanish Paella Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jack and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.
