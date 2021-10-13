CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 719-247-2971.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French Caribbean, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• All About Cheese 1, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Teatime, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21.
• French Asian, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
• Savory Pies, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
• Level Up, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Under Pressure — Mediterranean, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Do You Wanna Empanada? 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• All About Pork, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Breads Around the World — Dutch Crunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $65.
• Fall Dessert Bars, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20, $45.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• A Vegan Fall Harvest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Beautiful Breads, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $160.
• Healthy Lifestyle: Eat the Rainbow, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Macarons and Martinis, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21, $80.
• Couples Class: Bring the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, $170.
• Couples Class: Simply French Riviera, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, $180.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Virtual A Taste of Life — Celebration of food and drink to benefit Project Angel Heart, 7 p.m., $50 and up. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/2temfhss.
SATURDAY
Cooking Demo and Book Signing — With Heidi Wigand-Nicely, “Stirring Up Memories,” 3-5 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Registration required: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
