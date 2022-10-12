CLASSES
Classes with author Elayne Prechtel — Virtual classes on PPLDTV’s YouTube channel; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
• Virtual Fruit Cobblers, 1 p.m. Monday.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sushi II, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $125.
• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Pasta 101, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sauces 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
• Dreaming of Japan, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Italian, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday or Oct. 19 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Pork Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kouign Amann, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 22, $85.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — My Bologna Has a First Name, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Lifestyle Cooking: A Fresh Look at Cardio Health Cuisine, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Steak and Scotch, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• We’re Bready to Have Bun with You, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, $165.
• Rollin’ Sushi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $95.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26, $180.
• If You Can’t Pumpkin, Squash it, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, $89.
Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center — 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, $77. Registration: jccdenver.org/communities/adults.
• Baba, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and Nov. 7.
EVENTS
OCT. 20
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., TAPAteria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: tapateria.com/events- paella-on-the-patio.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.