CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Braided Bread, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Fall Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Savory Pies, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Dreaming of Japan, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16.
• Beaujolais Feast, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 or 19.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfood studio.com.
• Four-Hour Gravy, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Vintage Vibes — Holiday Sides, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Marvelous Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Couples Class: The Tastes of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Nonna in the Kitchen: Perfect Tuscan Fare, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• A Vegan Holiday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Fun with Bao Buns, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.
• The Holiday Grazing Table, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Let’s Talk Turkey, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, $89.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Charity Wine Event — In Vino Veritas — To benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 7-9 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $70. Reservations: Dirk, 719-488-3019.
SATURDAY
Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 1 and 4 p.m., Sons of Norway-Fjellheim Lodge, 1045 Ford St., go online for prices. Reservations: sonsofnorwaycs.com.
Chili, Booze & Brews — To benefit the Morgan Adams Foundation, 6-10 p.m., Infinity Park Event Center, 4400 E. Kentucky Ave., Glendale, $60-$90. Tickets: chiliboozeandbrews.com.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com
