CLASSES
Classes with author Elayne Prechtel — Registration required for in-person classes: Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org. Virtual classes on PPLDTV’s YouTube channel.
• Hot Cocoa Bombs, 1 p.m. Monday, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 9.
• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Copycat, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Yule Log — Champagne, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfood studio.com.
• American Regional — Lowcountry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
Polka Dots and Curry — Registration: Call or go online for prices: 719-304-6111, polkadots andcurry.com.
• Vegetarian/Vegan Indian, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs — Nailed it — Holiday Version, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• International Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Moroccan Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, $89.
• Festival Holiday Meats, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, $95.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Holiday Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $56.50. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
DEC. 7
The Infamous Christmas Wine Soirée — With craft beers, spirits, more than 40 wines, hors d’oeuvres and music, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Clay Venues, 10 N. Wasatch Ave., $55 in advance, $60 at door. Tickets: 719-475-9700, coaltrainwine.com/events.
THROUGH JAN. 21
Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountain foodtours.com.
Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rocky mountainfoodtours.com
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.