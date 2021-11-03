CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Courageous Carnivore 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Puff Pastry, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Nov. 10.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
• Thanksgiving Meal, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
• Thanksgiving Meal, 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Under Pressure — Fall Squash Soups, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• National Pepper Month — Paprika, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• A Safari Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Secrets of Gluten Free Baking, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $70.
• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $170.
• A Foolproof Thanksgiving, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Holiday Pies and Pints, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 11, $85.
• Couples Class: Taste of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12, $180.
• Couples Class: Flavors and Pairings of the Southwest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, $180.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $60-$80. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.
NOV. 11
In Vino Veritas for Veterans — With wine and hors d’oeuvres to benefit National Veterans Vocational Village, 7-9 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $65. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.
NOV. 13
Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 1-4 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $10-$25, free for ages 9 and younger. Reservations required: sonsofnorwaycs.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
