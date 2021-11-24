CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Pasta 101, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $119.
• Knife Skills, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14, $119.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Opera Cake (Grand Marnier), 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
• Happy Holiday Meals, 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 1 or 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 2.
• All About Cheese 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 or 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 3.
• Yule Log Coffee, 1:30-4 or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3 or 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 7.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Dec. 8.
• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon or 3-5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
• Yule Log Champagne, 1-3:30 or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 10.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 11, 17, 22, 24, 30 or 31.
• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 or 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Pacific Islands, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2, $65.
• Seas the Day — Caribbean Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9, $60.
• Thai Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, $60.
• Winter Salads, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14, $60.
• Latin Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15, $60.
• Holiday Dips & Apps, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Tamales! Tamales! Tamales! 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1, $85.
• Couples Class: Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3, $180.
• Yule Logs and Eggnog, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, $79.
• Festive Holiday Meats, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, $90.
• Holiday Cookies and Cocktails, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9, $79.
• Couples Class: Christmas in the Outback, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10, $180.
• Young Chef: Christmas Cookie Decorating, for ages 9 and older with a parent, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11, $60.
• Feast of Seven Fishes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, $90.
EVENTS
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
