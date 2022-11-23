food
Classes with author Elayne Prechtel — Registration required for in-person classes: Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org. Virtual classes on PPLDTV’s YouTube channel.

• Hot Cocoa Bombs, 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Holiday Tarts, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Opera Cake, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Courageous Carnivore, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

• Happy Holiday Meals, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

• Chocolate, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Polka Dots and Curry — Registration: Call or go online for prices: 719-304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Vegetarian/Vegan Indian, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 3.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.

• Pintxos in the Basque Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $89.

• Christmas in Santa Fe, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, $89.

EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Victorian Christmas Tea — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, Queen’s Parlour Tea Room, 9 Capitol Hill, Manitou Springs, $35-$50. Reservations: miramontcastle.org/november.

DEC. 1

Southern Hemisphere Wine Dinner — Featuring wines from South Africa and Australia, 6 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $95. Reservations: jakeandtellys.com.

DEC. 2

Holiday Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $56.50. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.

THROUGH JAN. 21

Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60. Tickets: cherokeeranch.org.

THROUGH JAN. 28

Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Cocktail & Appetizer Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH JAN. 29

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, downtown, $65-$80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com

