CLASSES
Classes with author Elayne Prechtel — Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell @ppld.org. Virtual classes on PPLDTV’s YouTube channel.
• Virtual Italian Stromboli, 1 p.m. Monday.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Mediterranean, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sushi II, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $125.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 9-11 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Vietnamese Street Food, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Potatoes, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Mediterranean Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Mexican Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Vietnamese Kitchen, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Couples Class: Tacos & Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $195.
• Canning Done Right, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Couples Class: Bringing the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• Portuguese Cooking Party, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $89.
• Fresh Catch of the Day II, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, $95.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, 6:30-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/36f3eb5m.
SATURDAY
Grapes of Gratitude Competitive Wine Tasting — To benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Next Us, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $20. Tickets: eventsbykelleyn co.com/grapes-of-gratitude.
NOV. 10
Charity Wine Event — In Vino Veritas — To benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 7-9 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $70. Reservations: Dirk, 719-488-3019.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
