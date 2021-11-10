CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Thanksgiving Meal, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Appetizers, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• National Pepper Month — Paprika, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Breakfast Casseroles & Skillets, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
• Knife Sharpening with Matt Waters, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17, $65 and up.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Holiday Pies and Pints, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Taste of Thailand, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Flavors and Pairings of the Southwest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
In Vino Veritas for Veterans — With wine and hors d’oeuvres to benefit National Veterans Vocational Village, 7-9 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $65. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.
SATURDAY
Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 1-4 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $10-$25, free for ages 9 and younger. Reservations required: sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.
THROUGH JAN. 29
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Go online for times. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.