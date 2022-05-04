food

What’s Cooking

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Mother’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $99.

• Italian Regional Cooking: Piedmont, 6-9:30 p.m. May 13.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fix & Feast 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Strawberry Cake, 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

• Mother’s Day, 12:30-2:30 or 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Copycat, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Appetizers, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 11.

• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon May 12.

• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 13.

• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 14.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Roma, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Mamas & Mimosas, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.

• Couples Class: In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• Marvelous Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know. 6-9:30 p.m. May 11 and 18, $175.

• Vegan Gourmet, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 12, $85.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Mother’s Day Tea — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $40. Reservations: mcallistertea.eventbrite.com.

Mother’s Day Tea & Gift Sale — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Salvation Army, 908 Yuma St., $20. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p9876a4,

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower, 7-10 p.m., Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., go online for prices. Registration: kidpowercs.org.

MAY 15

719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

