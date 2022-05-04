What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Mother’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $99.
• Italian Regional Cooking: Piedmont, 6-9:30 p.m. May 13.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Fix & Feast 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Strawberry Cake, 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
• Mother’s Day, 12:30-2:30 or 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Copycat, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Appetizers, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 11.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon May 12.
• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 13.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 14.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Roma, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Mamas & Mimosas, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.
• Couples Class: In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Marvelous Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know. 6-9:30 p.m. May 11 and 18, $175.
• Vegan Gourmet, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 12, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Mother’s Day Tea — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $40. Reservations: mcallistertea.eventbrite.com.
Mother’s Day Tea & Gift Sale — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Salvation Army, 908 Yuma St., $20. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p9876a4,
Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower, 7-10 p.m., Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., go online for prices. Registration: kidpowercs.org.
MAY 15
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
