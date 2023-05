CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

β€’ A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

β€’ Culinary Date Night: Germany, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

β€’ Tapas, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

β€’ A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9 p.m. June 7.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

β€’ BBQ β€” Tour of Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

β€’ PΓ’te Γ Choux, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or Sunday.

β€’ Kids β€” Chocolate Desserts, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 12.

β€’ Kids β€” Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Monday.

β€’ Asian Picnics, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

β€’ Kids β€” Skills Camp 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-June 10.

β€’ Sweet Pies, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 7.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

European Vacation Wine Pairing Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Foraged — Denver, 1825 Blake St., Denver, $90. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2r7ndsar.

THURSDAY-AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountain foodtours.com.

FRIDAY

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

SATURDAY

Colorado Wine Festival — Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/ manitou-springs-colorado-wine- festival.

Small Batch Festival — Odell Brewing, Fort Collins, $75-$95. Tickets: odellbrewing.com/small-batch-beer-wine-fest23.

TUESDAY

Hops N Drops for SKSF — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5-8 p.m., Hops N Drops, 5820 Stetson Hills Blvd.; sksfcolorado.org/event/hopsndrops.

JUNE 10

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St., $50-$90. Tickets: feastofsaint arnold.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $75-$90. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountain foodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

