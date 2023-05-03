CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Street Food Series: Mexico, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• French Regional Cooking: Bordeaux, 6-9:30 p.m. May 11.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. May 13.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Sweet Petit Fours, 1-4 p.m. Friday.

• Fix & Feast: Spring 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Dumplings and Baos, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Fix & Feast: Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Pâte á Choux, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Black Forest Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Pasta Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Cooking with Wine 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 10.

• French 201, 9 a.m.-noon May 11 or 4-7 p.m. May 13.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 12.

• Kids - Mother's Day, 4 hands class, 9-11 a.m. or noon-2 p.m. May 13.

• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon May 15.

• Easy Bento, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 15.

• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 16.

• Appetizers, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 17.

• Sweet Petits Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 18.

• Crêpes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18-20.

• Macarons 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 19, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 21.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Spring Tea — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $35. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

TUESDAY

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Registration required by Friday: tri-lakescares.org.

MAY 12

Cans Festival — Tastings of canned wines and cocktails with food trucks, Southridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

MAY 13

Mother's Day Tea — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $45. Reservations: mcallisterhouse.org.

MAY 19

Whiskey & Wine Tasting — To benefit Peak Education, 5-8 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $50-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/cscdrsvp.

MAY 21

Paella on the Patio — 7-8:40 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.

