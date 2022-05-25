CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• American Regional: Rocky Mountain, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $125.
• Gluten-Free Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Italian Classics, 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9:30 p.m. June 1.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Spanish Tapas, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday or Friday.
• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Live from Havana-Rum, Red Beans and Rice, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: A Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• Secrets of Gluten-Free Baking, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $75.
• Family Night: A Pizza Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 1, $85.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Craft Beer Festival — Blues, brews and BBQ, Beaver Creek Resort; tinyurl.com/5n8k75c5.
JUNE 4
Colorado Wine Festival — All wine made in the state of Colorado, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; go online for prices. Tickets: manitou springs.org/manitou-springs- colorado-wine-festival.
Beers Made by Walking Tasting Event — Four breweries will share their hike-inspired beers, 2-4:30 p.m., GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100, $25. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org/goca/ exhibitions/steen-beer.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
