food

Courtesy of demara online

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• American Regional: Rocky Mountain, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $125.

• Gluten-Free Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Italian Classics, 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

• A World of Taste: Caribbean, 6-9:30 p.m. June 1.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Spanish Tapas, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday or Friday.

• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.

• Couples Class: Live from Havana-Rum, Red Beans and Rice, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Couples Class: A Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.

• Secrets of Gluten-Free Baking, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $75.

• Family Night: A Pizza Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 1, $85.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Craft Beer Festival — Blues, brews and BBQ, Beaver Creek Resort; tinyurl.com/5n8k75c5.

JUNE 4

Colorado Wine Festival — All wine made in the state of Colorado, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; go online for prices. Tickets: manitou springs.org/manitou-springs- colorado-wine-festival.

Beers Made by Walking Tasting Event — Four breweries will share their hike-inspired beers, 2-4:30 p.m., GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100, $25. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org/goca/ exhibitions/steen-beer.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments