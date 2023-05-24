CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9 p.m. June 1.

• Culinary Date Night: Germany, 6-9 p.m. June 2.

• Tapas, 6-9 p.m. June 3.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Burger Blast, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Black Forest Cake, 1-4 p.m. Friday.

• Cooking with Wine 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Macarons 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Sweet Pies, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 31.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 31.

• BBQ - Tour of Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 1.

• Pâte à Choux, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 2 or 4.

EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival — Food, beer and more, Beaver Creek; tinyurl.com/mr4cn9y8.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

BBQ Festival — Grab a slab, pound some pork, and bury your face in some brisket while enjoying cold drinks and killer live music, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver; qbbqdenver.com.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Taste of Creede Festival — A festival of fine arts & dining, Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.

MONDAY

Pancake Breakfast — To benefit Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m., 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park; 303-647-2361.

JUNE 2

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

JUNE 3

Colorado Wine Festival — All wine made in the state of Colorado, Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival.

Small Batch Festival — Unlimited tastings, live music, food trucks and more, Odell Brewing, Fort Collins, $75-$95. Tickets: odellbrewing.com/small-batch-beer-wine-fest23.

Beer Festival — Live music, local and national beers and more, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

JUNE 10

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St., $50-$90. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $75-$90. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

