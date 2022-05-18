CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Peru, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Tapas, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Cake Decorating 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• American Regional: Rocky Mountain, 6-9:30 p.m. May 26.
• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. May 27, $125.
• Gluten-Free Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28.
• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. May 28.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
• French Caribbean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Salads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 25.
• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon May 26 or 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 26.
• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon May 28.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 28.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Chef Spotlight Series: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Beautiful Breads and Brunch: A Laminated Dough Two-Day Workshop, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $160.
• Couples Class: Tacos, Tostadas and Mezcal, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• My Big Fat Creek Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• An Evening in Napa with Goosecross Cellars, 6-9:30 p.m. May 25, $100.
• Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 26, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: rmpace.org.
MAY 28
Beaver Creek — Craft Beer Festival: Blues, brews and BBQ, Beaver Creek Resort; tinyurl.com/5n8k75c5.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.