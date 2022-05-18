food

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Peru, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Tapas, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Cake Decorating 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

• American Regional: Rocky Mountain, 6-9:30 p.m. May 26.

• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. May 27, $125.

• Gluten-Free Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28.

• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9:30 p.m. May 28.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

• French Caribbean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Salads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 25.

• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon May 26 or 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 26.

• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon May 28.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 28.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Chef Spotlight Series: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.

• Beautiful Breads and Brunch: A Laminated Dough Two-Day Workshop, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $160.

• Couples Class: Tacos, Tostadas and Mezcal, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.

• My Big Fat Creek Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• An Evening in Napa with Goosecross Cellars, 6-9:30 p.m. May 25, $100.

• Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 26, $85.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: rmpace.org.

MAY 28

Beaver Creek — Craft Beer Festival: Blues, brews and BBQ, Beaver Creek Resort; tinyurl.com/5n8k75c5.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

