CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Italian Regional Cooking: Piedmont, 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9 p.m. June 1.

• Culinary Date Night: Germany, 6-9 p.m. June 2.

• Tapas, 6-9 p.m. June 3.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Sweet Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Crêpes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

• Macarons 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Sweet Tarts 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-noon Monday.

• Easy Cakes & Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.

• Salads - The French Way, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon May 24.

• Bring the Heat, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 24.

• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon May 25.

• Burger Blast, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 25 or 9 a.m.-noon May 26.

• Black Forest Cake, 1-4 p.m. May 26.

• Cooking with Wine 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 26.

• Brunch 2, 9 a.m.-noon May 27.

• Sweet Pies, 1-4 p.m. May 28.

• Instant Pot, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 30.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 31.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 1:30-3:30 p.m. May 31.

• BBQ - Tour of Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 1.

• Pâte à Choux, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 2 or 4.

EVENTS

FRIDAY

Whiskey & Wine Tasting — To benefit Peak Education, 5-8 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $50-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/cscdrsvp.

SUNDAY

Paella on the Patio — 7-8:40 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.

MAY 26-28

Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival — Food, beer and more, Beaver Creek; tinyurl.com/mr4cn9y8.

MAY 27-28

BBQ Festival — Grab a slab, pound some pork, and bury your face in some brisket while enjoying cold drinks and killer live music, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver; qbbqdenver.com.

MAY 27-29

Taste of Creede Festival — A festival of fine arts & dining, Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.

MAY 29

Pancake Breakfast — To benefit Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m., 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park; 303-647-2361.

JUNE 2

Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil — 5:30-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $100. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.