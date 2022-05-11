CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Italian Regional Cooking: Piedmont, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• French Regional Cooking: Provence, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• A World of Taste: Peru, 6-9:30 p.m. May 19.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Beef Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Italian, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 18.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Vegan Gourmet, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Rollin’ Sushi, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $90.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Lecture Series — With Adrian Miller, author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” and guest appearance by celebrity chef Brother Luck, 2-3 p.m., Division I Courtroom, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Includes book sale and signing with Adrian Miller and tasting of Brother Luck’s “Beat Bobby Flay BBQ Sliders.” Tickets: give.cspm.org/lecture-series.
SUNDAY
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
Taste of Durango — With local craft breweries, cocktails and samples from the best restaurants in Durango, downtown Durango; tasteofdurango.com.
MAY 19
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, 5-8:30 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: rmpace.org.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
Email information to listings@gazette.com.