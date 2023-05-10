CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French 201, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday or 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Kids — Mother’s Day, 4 hands class, 9-11 a.m. or noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon Monday.
• Easy Bento, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Appetizers, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 17.
• Sweet Petits Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 18.
• Crêpes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18-20.
• Macarons 101, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 19, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 21.
• Sweet Tarts 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 20.
• Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-noon May 22.
• Easy Cakes & Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. May 23.
• Salads — The French Way, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 23.
• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon May 24.
• Bring the Heat, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 24.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon May 25.
• Burger Blast, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 25 or 9 a.m.-noon May 26.
• Black Forest Cake, 1-4 p.m. May 26.
• Cooking with Wine 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 26.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Plant Bases — Vegan Condiments, Tuesday.
• Escargot, May 24.
EVENTS
MAY 17
Jonata Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., MacKenzie’s Chophouse, 128 S. Tejon St., $85. Reservations: 719-635-3536.
MAY 19
Whiskey & Wine Tasting — To benefit Peak Education, 5-8 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $50-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/cscdrsvp.
MAY 21
Paella on the Patio — 7-8:40 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $39. Reservations: 719-471-8272.
