CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• NCY Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Breads & Spreads, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday.

• Beef Expert, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

• Italian, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Vegetables, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 16.

• St. Patrick’s Day Favorites, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 17.

• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 18.

• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon March 19.

• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 19.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• The Boston Cupcakes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17, $65.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.

• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Spring Pies and Pints, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 16, $85.

• Couples Class: St. Patrick’s Day Party Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 17, $200.

• Couples Class: Spring Dinner Party — Spring Small Plates, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 18, $190.

• Breads and Brews, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 19, $85.

• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 19, $190.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

TUESDAY

Wine, Women and Chocolate : Honoring & Celebrating the Pikes Peak Heroines — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall PPLD, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3jetpr85.

MARCH 19

Firkin Rendezvous — A cask ale celebration to benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, 1-5 p.m., Bristol Brewing Co., $15-$60. Reservations: tinyurl.com/fdxm5esn.

THROUGH MARCH 26

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

