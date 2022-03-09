Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• NCY Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Breads & Spreads, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon Friday or Saturday.
• Beef Expert, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Italian, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Cooking with Wine 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegetables, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 16.
• St. Patrick’s Day Favorites, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 17.
• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 18.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon March 19.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 19.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• The Boston Cupcakes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Chef Spotlight: An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Spring Pies and Pints, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 16, $85.
• Couples Class: St. Patrick’s Day Party Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 17, $200.
• Couples Class: Spring Dinner Party — Spring Small Plates, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 18, $190.
• Breads and Brews, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 19, $85.
• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 19, $190.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
TUESDAY
Wine, Women and Chocolate : Honoring & Celebrating the Pikes Peak Heroines — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall PPLD, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3jetpr85.
MARCH 19
Firkin Rendezvous — A cask ale celebration to benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, 1-5 p.m., Bristol Brewing Co., $15-$60. Reservations: tinyurl.com/fdxm5esn.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.