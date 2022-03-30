What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Dim Sum, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• American Regional: Rocky Mountain, 6-9:30 p.m. April 7.
• Street Food: Taiwan, 6-9:30 p.m. April 8.
• Holiday Breads, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 10.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• April Fools, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Seafood Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon April 6.
• Sauces 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 6.
• Courageous Carnivore, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 7.
• Veggie & Alt Grains, 9 a.m.-noon April 8.
• Fix & Fest 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 8.
• Chocolate with Darlee 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 9 or 11.
• Opera Cake, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12.
• Savory Pies, 9 a.m.-noon April 13.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 13.
• Quick Desserts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Citrus Curds, Thursday, $65.
• Fruit Tarts, Friday, $65.
• Easter Babycakes, Tuesday, $65
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• A Tour of Lima: Classic Peruvian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class: A Safari Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $190.
• Secrets of Vegan Baking, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $80.
• Couples Class: A Seafood Dinner Party in Acapulco, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• A Sunday Springs Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, $90.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 6 and 13, $175.
• Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 7, $85.
• Couples Class: A Pizza Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 8, $175.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 9, $85.
• Couples Class: A Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 9, $195.
• Around the World Dessert Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 12, $90.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
”Beníssimo” An Italian Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $85. Reservations: 719-633-0406.
APRIL 20
Goodwill Annual Dinner — 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, Hall B, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3v8vyyum.
