CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Holiday Breads, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
• A World of Taste: India, 6-9:30 p.m. April 5.
• Pasta 101, 6-9:30 p.m. April 6.
• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. April 7.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. Thursday.
• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Kids - Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Friday.
• Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Dumplings and Baos, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• April Fools, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Easy Cake & Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-noon Monday.
• Chocolate with DarLee 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Potatoes - The French Way, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 5.
• Real Southern, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 6.
• Pâte à Choux, 1-4 p.m. April 7.
• Fix & Feast Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 7.
• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon April 7 or 8.
• Kids - Knife Skills, 201, 2-4 p.m. April 8.
• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 8.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Using Spices - Mace & Nutmeg, Monday.
Gold Star Pies — Registration: Heather@goldstarpies.com.
• Key Lime Pie with Tequila and Pretzel Crust, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $65.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.
SATURDAY
Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; tinyurl.com/vj59jvzk.
Culinary Passport — To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive, $67.76. Tickets: pikespeakchefs.com.
APRIL 5-8
Taste of Vail — With more than 50 wineries paired with food creations, Vail. Tickets: tasteofvail.com.
APRIL 26
Goodwill of Colorado's Annual Dinner — 6-9 p.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Circle, $100. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/yckcs3c5.
