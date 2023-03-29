CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Holiday Breads, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

• A World of Taste: India, 6-9:30 p.m. April 5.

• Pasta 101, 6-9:30 p.m. April 6.

• Ramen, 6-9:30 p.m. April 7.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. Thursday.

• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Kids - Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Friday.

• Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Dumplings and Baos, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• April Fools, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Easy Cake & Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-noon Monday.

• Chocolate with DarLee 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Potatoes - The French Way, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 5.

• Real Southern, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 6.

• Pâte à Choux, 1-4 p.m. April 7.

• Fix & Feast Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 7.

• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon April 7 or 8.

• Kids - Knife Skills, 201, 2-4 p.m. April 8.

• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 8.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Using Spices - Mace & Nutmeg, Monday.

Gold Star Pies — Registration: Heather@goldstarpies.com.

• Key Lime Pie with Tequila and Pretzel Crust, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $65.

EVENTS

FRIDAY

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

SATURDAY

Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; tinyurl.com/vj59jvzk.

Culinary Passport — To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive, $67.76. Tickets: pikespeakchefs.com.

APRIL 5-8

Taste of Vail — With more than 50 wineries paired with food creations, Vail. Tickets: tasteofvail.com.

APRIL 26

Goodwill of Colorado's Annual Dinner — 6-9 p.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Circle, $100. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/yckcs3c5.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.