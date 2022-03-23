Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• French Classics, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Dim Sum, 6-9:30 p.m. March 31.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Fix & Feast 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• All About Cheese 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday or 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 30.
• April Fools, 9 a.m.-noon March 31 or 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 1.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.