Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• French Classics, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Dim Sum, 6-9:30 p.m. March 31.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Rice Rice Maybe, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fix & Feast 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• All About Cheese 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday or 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 30.

• April Fools, 9 a.m.-noon March 31 or 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 1.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

