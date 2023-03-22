CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Street Food: South America, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. March 31.

• Holiday Breads, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 2.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Macarons 101, 1-4 p.m. Thursday.

• Kids - Bread Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Friday.

• Royal Cake, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.

• Chocolate with DarLee 2, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday or Monday, 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 3.

• Kids - Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Kids - Convenient Cooking, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.

• Easy Cakes & Cake Decorating, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or March 29 or 9 a.m.-noon April 3.

• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 30.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. March 30.

• Kids - Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. March 31.

• Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 31.

• Dumplings and Baos, 9 a.m.-noon April 1.

• April Fools, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 2.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. April 4.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 unless otherwise noted. Call or go online for times. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Using Spices - Mace & Nutmeg, April 3.

Gold Star Pies — Registration: Heather@goldstarpies.com.

• Key Lime Pie with Tequila and Pretzel Curst, 6-8 p.m. April 3, $65.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

South American Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $80. Reservations: 719-598-8667.

SATURDAY

Collaboration Fest — Showcases craft beers, hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild, 2-6 p.m., The Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, $40-$85. Tickets: collaborationbeerfest.com.

SUNDAY

In the Clouds Dinner — Highlighting the art of Marisa S. White, 5:30 or 8 p.m., Ephemera, 514 S. Tejon St., Suite 250A, $125. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p8t7cdj

APRIL 1

Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; tinyurl.com/vj59jvzk.

Culinary Passport — To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive, $67.76. Tickets: pikespeakchefs.com.

