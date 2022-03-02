What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: Vietnam & Pho, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany, 6-9:30 p.m. March 9.
• A World of Taste: Thai, 6-9:30 p.m. March 11.
• NCY Baking, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 12.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• French 101, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Appetizers, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m.-noon March 9.
• Breads & Spreads, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10.
• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 11.
• Spanish Tapas, 9 a.m.-noon March 11 or 12.
• Beef Expert, 2-5 p.m. March 12.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Vintage Vibes — Fannie Merritt Farmer & the Boston Cooking School, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Easy Asian Noodle Salads, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• My Big Fat Greek Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Truffles and Trifles, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Tacos, Tostadas and Anejo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $195.
• As Seen on TV, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 9, $85.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 10, $85.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Wine Festival of Colorado — To benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, various locations, go online for prices. Tickets: csconservatory.org.
MARCH 15
Wine, Women and Chocolate : Honoring & Celebrating the Pikes Peak Heroines — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall PPLD, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., $20. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3jetpr85.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
