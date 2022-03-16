CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• A World of Taste: India, 6-9:30 p.m. March 23.
• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9:30 p.m. March 25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• All About Cheese 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Savory Pies, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 23 or 9 a.m.-noon March 24.
• Quick Lunch — Pizza, 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 24.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 24 or 9 a.m.-noon March 25.
• Fix & Feast 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 25.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• The Boston Cupcakes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Savory Springs Scones, 10:30 a.m.-noon March 23, $55.
• California Roll Dreamin’, 6-8 p.m. March 23, $55.
• Spring Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24, $65.
• Liege Waffle, 5-8 p.m. March 25, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: St. Patrick’s Day Party Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $200.
• Couples Class: Spring Dinner Party — Spring Small Plates, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $190.
• Breads and Brews, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• Cupcakes and Cocktails, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Modern Mexican Small Plates and Party Platters, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 23, $90.
• Chef Spotlight: A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 24, $90.
• Couples Class: San Diego Seafood Night, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 25, $190.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Firkin Rendezvous — A cask ale celebration to benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, 1-5 p.m., Bristol Brewing Co., $15-$60. Reservations: tinyurl.com/fdxm5esn.
THROUGH MARCH 26
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.