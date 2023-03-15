CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Braided Bread, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, $119.

• Street Food: South America, 6-9:30 p.m. March 24.

• Culinary Date Night: Italy, 6-9:30 p.m. March 31.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Spring Side Dishes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• St. Patrick's Day Favorites, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Petit Fours, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Chicken Expert, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Kids - Cupcakes, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. March 26.

• Easy Cakes & Cake Decorating, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 28 or 29.

• Pasta Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. March 22.

• Mediterranean, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 23.

• Macarons 101, 1-4 p.m. March 23.

• Kids - Bread Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. March 24.

• Royal Cake, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 24.

• Chocolate with DarLee 2, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 25 or 27.

• Kids - Convenient Cooking, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. March 28.

• Cupcakes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 30.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. March 30.

• Kids - Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. March 31.

• Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 31.

SATURDAY

Chili Cookoff — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Woodland Park Senior Center, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, $20 to enter, $5 to taste. Call for entry form: 719-687-3877.

Wine Tasting — To benefit North Colorado Springs Rotary Club, 5-7 p.m., Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 or $75 per couple in advance, $48 per person at door. Tickets: tinyurl.com/dz5jxxzh.

MARCH 25

Collaboration Fest — Showcases craft beers, hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild, 2-6 p.m., The Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, $40-$85. Tickets: collaborationbeerfest.com.

MARCH 26

In the Clouds Dinner — Highlighting the art of Marisa S. White, 5:30 or 8 p.m., Ephemera, 514 S. Tejon St., Suite 250A, $125. Reservations: tinyurl.com/2p8t7cdj.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.