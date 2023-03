CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Culinary Date Night: Spain, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• American Regional Cooking: Southern, 6-9:30 p.m. March 8.

• Sushi, 6-9:30 p.m. March 10.

• Sushi II, 6-9:30 p.m. March 11.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Breads & Spreads, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fix & Feast Spring 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Pasting Making, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Macarons 101, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Sunday or 9 a.m.-noon March 12.

• Pâte à Choux, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday or 1-4 p.m. March 10.

• Italian, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Pork Expert, 9 a.m.-noon March 8.

• Cooking with Wine 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 8 or 9 a.m.-noon March 9.

• French 201, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 9 or 9 a.m.-noon March 10.

• Beef Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10.

• Poke and Sushi, 9 a.m.-noon March 11.

• Kids - Knife Skills 101, 2-4 p.m. March 11.

• Petit Fours, 1-4 p.m. March 12, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. March 13 or 9 a.m.-noon March 18.

• Dreaming of Japan, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 13.

• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 14.

• Seafood Expert, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 15.

• Spring Side Dishes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 16.

• St. Patrick's Day Favorites, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 17.

EVENTS

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Wine Festival of Colorado Springs - The Wines of Northern Italy — To benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory. Go online for events, locations and prices. Tickets: winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com.

FRIDAY-MARCH 31

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

SATURDAY

Nitro Fest — Celebration of Nitro beer, 4-7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $85-$150. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2nxsvbn9.

Whiskey Warm Up — A winter tradition of warming up from the inside out, Estes Park; estesparkeventscomplex.com/town-events.

MARCH 11

Scandinavian Winter Tea — 2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $25. Reservations: Kathie, 719-229-9289, sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.

