CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Bubbles & Brunch, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Quick Lunch — Stir Fry, noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Strawberry Cake, 8-11 a.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• All About Cheese, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 15.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Everything’s Better with Bacon ... and Beer, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Ultimate Grilling: Get Ready for Father’s Day, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Regional Italian Wine Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Sultry Summer Pies, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $75.
• The Wine Lover’s Guide to French Wines, 6-9:30 p.m. June 15, $100.
Sweet Addict Bakery — Classes held at 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd. Registration: sweetaddictbakery.com/cooking-classes-2.
• Spring Break Cooking Camp — Adventure, 9-11 a.m. ages 6-10, noon-2 p.m. ages 11-15, 3-5 p.m. ages over 15, Monday-June 17, $249.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $40-$80. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Taste of Fort Collins — Food, music, art and more, Fort Collins; tasteoffortcollins.com.
TUESDAY
291 Whiskey Pairing Dinner — 6 p.m., Greenhaus, 415 S. Nevada Ave., $69. Reservations: 719-475-9700.
JUNE 15
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs, $5. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.