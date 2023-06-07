CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. Ninth Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Everyday Breads, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany, 6-9 p.m. June 16.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Black Forest Cake, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Sweet Petit Fours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Easy Cakes & Cake Decorating, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Vietnamese Street Food, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Cobblers, Crumbles and Buckles, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-noon June 14.

• Kids - Knife Skills, 2-4 p.m. June 14 or 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 20.

• Mediterranean, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 14.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Feast of St. Arnold — To benefit Westside CARES, noon-4:30 p.m., Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., $50-$90. Tickets: feastofsaintarnold.com.

Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — Barbecue competition, live music and more to benefit NephCure, 1-10 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $30 online, $45 at gate, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower of Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $75-$90. Tickets: kidpowercs.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Taste of Fort Collins — Food, music, art and more, Washington Park, Fort Collins; tasteoffortcollins.com.

SUNDAY

Rosé-a-Palooza — 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, $40. Reservations: coaltrainwine.com/events.

TUESDAY-SEPT. 15

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, except July 4, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/2sumpskh.

JUNE 15-17

Colorado BBQ Challenge — Barbecue, live music and more, Copper Mountain; coppercolorado.com/things-to-do/events/colorado-bbq-challenge-23.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.