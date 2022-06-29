CLASSES
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.
• Culinary Date Night: Modern American, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
• American Pie, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Cocktail Collaboration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 8, $109.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Summer Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Kids-Dreamy Desserts, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Fix & Feast 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Royal Cake, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• BBQ-Tour of Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kids-Knife Skills, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday or July 22.
• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6.
• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 7.
• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 8.
• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 8.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. July 9.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class: Marvelous Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• The International Vegan Traveler, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Knife Skills, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 6, $85.
• San Diego Seafood Night, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 7, $95.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 8, $180.
Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.
EVENTS
JULY 9
Oaked & Smoked-American Whiskey and BBQ — Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.
THROUGH AUG. 27
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
