food

Courtesy of demara online

CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• Culinary Date Night: Modern American, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

• American Pie, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Cocktail Collaboration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 8, $109.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Summer Side Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Kids-Dreamy Desserts, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Burger Blast, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Brunch 1, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Fix & Feast 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Royal Cake, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• BBQ-Tour of Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Kids-Knife Skills, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday or July 22.

• Modern Mexican, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6.

• Rice Rice Maybe, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 7.

• All About Cheese 2, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 8.

• Sweet Tarts, 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 8.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. July 9.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.

• Couples Class: Marvelous Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.

• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• The International Vegan Traveler, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Knife Skills, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 6, $85.

• San Diego Seafood Night, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 7, $95.

• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 8, $180.

Virtual Share Classes: Baking, Cooking and More — Author Elayne Prechtel presents share-worthy recipes, tips and more, 1 p.m. Mondays; Melissa Mitchell, 719-531-6333 ext. 6082, mmitchell@ppld.org.

EVENTS

JULY 9

Oaked & Smoked-American Whiskey and BBQ — Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/23dz54k4.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mry2s3sr.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $80. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yt5abpp8.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, downtown, $65. Go online for times. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc5hvyn5.

THROUGH OCT. 25

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments