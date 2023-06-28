CLASSES

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts — 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $125 unless otherwise noted. Registration: cookstreet.com.

• A World of Taste: Modern Israeli, 6-9 p.m. Friday.

• Culinary Date Night: Southwest, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Rolls, Buns & Braids, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

• Culinary Date Night: France, 6-9 p.m. July 7.

• A World of Taste: Saudi Arabia, 6-9 p.m. July 8.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call or go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• French Cookies, 9 a.m.-noon or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Savory Petit Fours, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Courageous Carnivore, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 5.

• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6.

• Sausage Making, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 7.

• Beer Tasting - Colorado, 2-4 p.m. July 8.

• Fix & Feast: Summer 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 8.

EVENTS

SUNDAY

A Summer Rosé Social Wine Tasting — A portion of proceeds will benefit the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 2-5 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $50. Reservations: Dirk, 719-488-3019.

JULY 7-8

Brewers Rendezvous — 70 Colorado craft brewers, Riverside Park, Salida; salidachamber.org.

JULY 8

Book Signing — With cookbook author A.J. Forget, "The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

JULY 15

Rino Beer Fest — Showcasing breweries, cideries, distilleries and more, Zeppelin Station, Denver; beerfestco.com.

Oaked & Smoked - American Whiskey and BBQ — Whiskeys from all over the world paired with BBQ, Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch; hrcaonline.org.

Castle Rock WineFest — Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.

THROUGH AUG. 26

Cocktails & Canapés Walking Tour — 3-6 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 27

Brewery & Bites Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, downtown, $79. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays, downtown, $59-$84. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].